Williamsport — Debra M. Miller, 67, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on August 1, 2022 at Williamsport South Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

Debra was born in Williamsport on March 23, 1955 to Charles A. and Arlene E. (Harman) Prentiss.

Debra was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed piecing together puzzles, painting pictures on sawblades, collecting teddy bears, visiting with her family, completing crossword puzzles, fishing, and caring for her dogs. Debra formerly attended Anthony Baptist Church.

Surviving Debra are her 2 children, Edward Rice, Jr. (Allison) of Williamsport, and Mandy Danubio (Jason) of Bristol; 2 brothers, John Prentiss (Barb) of Trout Run, and Robert Prentiss (Ann) of Milton; her sister, Dorine Skorinko (Dave) of Loyalsock; numerous nieces and nephews, and her companion in life, Robert Bertin of Jersey Shore.

In addition to her parents, Debra was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Danny, Charles, and William Prentiss, as well as her former companion Robert Vought, Jr.

A memorial service to honor the life of Debra will be held on Wednesday, August 10 at 4 p.m. at Knight Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the time of service.

Condolences for the family may be made on Debra’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

