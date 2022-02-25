Montoursville -- Debra L. Roig, 66, of Montoursville passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. A beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, niece, and friend who will be dearly missed.

Born November 5, 1955 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late David Johnson, Sr. and Evelyn (Reis) Davis. She was also lovingly raised by her “Papa,” Tom Davis of Montoursville.

Debbie was a 1973 graduate of South Williamsport High School and resided in Williamsport, Colorado, and Florida before settling back in Montoursville in 1999. She retired from Overhead Door Co. of Lycoming County after 17 years of service where she managed accounts receivable and oversaw residential sales and services. Debbie proudly represented the company as a member and past president in the local BNI Millionaires’ Chapter.

Debbie was a loving mother and the best of friends. She was the little sister that would follow you around everywhere you went and the big sister who always had your back. She was a cheerleader and coach with a huge heart, keeping those in her circle close. She was a social butterfly who loved a great party. From basking in the sun and taking beach trips with her sister, to RVing with her son Tanner and friends, she always knew how to relax and raise her glass (which was usually filled with wine or a Cosmo!). She loved Penn State, reading, dancing, and loud music - you would hear Debbie’s car pull up before you ever saw it. Debbie took great pride in her honorary role as the “cruise director,” making sure everything was organized so everyone could join in the fun. Her infectious laugh, loud stories, fun-loving spirit, and epic Halloween parties will be beautiful memories shared for years to come.

Surviving are her pride and joy, her two sons, Taylor Roig (Alex) and Tanner Roig (Morgan) all of Williamsport; seven siblings, Diane (Johnson) Cosgrove, David Johnson, Jr., Vicki (Johnson) Webber, Sheri Johnson, Tina (Johnson) Short, Tim and Ellen Davis; Tom Davis; the father of her children, Todd Roig; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; many dear friends, and her adored grand-dogs, Oscar and Kenzy.

In addition to her mother and father she was preceded in death by a brother, Tommy Davis.

A celebration to honor Debbie’s life will be announced by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Debbie’s name to American Cancer Society c/o Lycoming County Relay for Life 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Online condolences may be made on Debbie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Debra Roig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



