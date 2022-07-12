Oriole — Debra L. Fuller, 55, of Oriole, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022 at her home.

Born November 26, 1966 in Jersey Shore, she was a daughter to Thomas E. Sesseman, Sr. and the former Teena L. Anders.

Debra had a gift of coloring, creating many types of crafts including jewelry and blankets. Her greatest joy and love in life was her grandchildren.

She is survived by her sons, Joey Jr. (Corinna) Meixel and Johnathon Meixel, both of Rauchtown; her fiance, Harold Lehman, of Oriole; four grandchildren, Charisma, Aaylah, Rayden, and Roman; siblings, Barb (Doug), Theresa (Mike), Shirl (Tommy), and Tom (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Wednesday at Welker Funeral Home.

