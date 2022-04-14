Muncy -- Debra J. “Debbie” (Fremberg) Shriber, 65, of Muncy passed away Monday, April 11, 2022 at her home.

She was married to the late Robert F. Shriber, III who passed away in 2018. They were married for 40 years.

Debbie was born on November 11, 1956 in Williamsport and was the daughter of the late Victor Melvin and Joan E. (Weaver) Fremberg. She graduated from Williamsport High School in 1974 and then McCann Medical Nursing Training. She had worked at Wundies and Schnadig’s and most recently, Puff. She was a member of the Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church and enjoyed bingo, sewing and spending time with her grandchildren.

Debbie is survived by two sons; Joseph R. Peluso, Jr. (Renee) of Hughesville and Jason R. Shriber (Grace) of Hughesville, five grandchildren; Mason Peluso, Ava Peluso, Ashlee Shriber, Brooklynn Shriber and Emma Shriber, one brother; Robert M. Fremberg (Susan) of Montgomery and two sisters; Kimberly Ann Fremberg of Muncy and Diane J. Peluso (Terry Mowery) of Muncy. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother; Daniel Fremberg.

There will be a memorial service held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Lycoming Centre Presbyterian Church, 656 West Creek Rd., Cogan Station with the Reverend Jerry Fourroux, Jr. officiating. Burial will be held at a later date in Montoursville Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Maneval Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West 4th St., Williamsport.

Send condolences at www.jamesmaneval.com.

