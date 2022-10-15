South Williamsport — Debra Alexander, 65, of South Williamsport passed away at UPMC Susquehanna on October 12, 2022 following an extended illness.

She was born in Ralston on October 25, 1956, a daughter of the late Dorothy Matthews and Melvin Alexander.

Deb spent most of her working career as a bartender for the Valley Inn and Southern Grill. She loved children, especially her grandchildren, and often could be found in thrift shops searching for more Boyd’s Bears to add to her ever-growing collection. On top of collecting Boyd’s Bears she loved collecting Barbies and GI Joes for her children. Deb was loved by many, and you could tell that when people would talk about her. It didn’t matter if they knew her for years or for a few hours, she left a lasting impression with them all. One of Deb’s favorite hobbies was decorating for holidays, you always knew which house was hers during Halloween, Christmas, or any other holiday. She also enjoyed taking trips to Lake Tobias and the Pittsburgh Zoo with her family. Her memory will forever live on in the hearts of the people she loved and the ones that knew her for a short time.

She is survived by her children and their families; Jeremy Rist (Jackie) of Montoursville, Megan Newcomer (Casey) of Williamsport and Tyler Lance; grandchildren, Ilion Carrion, Ryan and Katelyn Hunsberger; siblings, Jon Alexander (Michelle), Vicki Hockman, Sandy Holdren (Glenn Shawl), Jeannie Pachik (Brian), Cathy Stover (Niles), Will Holdren (Betsey), Billie Holdren, and Bobbi Wrede (Jeff) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Baily Rist, grandson JD Hunsberger; brother-in-law, Jeff Wrede; Grandmother Eloise Entz and Grandfather George Matthews.

Funeral service will be held October 27 at 11 a.m. in Wildwood Cemetery Chapel, with burial to take place at Wildwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services to help defray final expenses, or in Debra’s name, to the Ronald McDonald House Charities Inc., 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673-1263 (www.rmdh.org/donate).

To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

