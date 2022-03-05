Linden -- Debra A. Dolley, 53, of Linden passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

She is survived by her loving husband of 11 years, Jeffrey S. Dolley.

Born September 20, 1968 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Doris (Tomb) Bradley.

Debra was a graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She worked at Dunkin’ Donuts in Linden. Debra was an avid reader and loved crocheting and going for walks. Her biggest passion in life was spending time with her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband are her children, Devon M. Dolley of DuBoistown, Angelica N. Dolley of North Bergen, N.J., Alyssa B. (Cromley) Davison of Watsontown, and Katrina C. Dolley of Linden; five grandchildren, Liam, Dylan, Hendrix, Evelynn, and Zaeden; a brother, Darryl Bradley of Muncy; and two sisters, Thelma Bradley of Lewes, Delaware and Terrie (Bradley) Smith of Muncy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Denise Bradley.

A memorial service to honor the life of Debra will be held at noon on Saturday, March 12 at Jersey Shore Presbyterian Church, 235 S. Main St. Jersey Shore, with Pastor Danesta Whaley officiating. There will be a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Debra’s name to The Gatehouse, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Debra’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



