Muncy — Deborah Miller Hoffman, 74, of Muncy passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Gatehouse.

She was born April 4, 1948 in Jersey Shore, a daughter of the late Earl and Evelyn Miller.

Deb was a graduate of Muncy High School.

She lived a long and exuberant life as a nurse in many places. She spent time working on skills to make herself a compassionate and caring nurse. Deb always enjoyed helping where needed.

She enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Logan Sweeting and her husband, Jeremy, of Hughesville, and Ryan Varano and her husband, Adam, of Montoursville; five sisters, Patricia Bower, Pamela Rearick, and her husband, Gary, and Marie Frederick all of Muncy, Janis Miller, of Montgomery, and Lourie Craver, of N.C.; and four grandchildren, Aniyah, Iyanah, Aleida, and Odin; and multiple nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant brother, Richard Bruce Miller; and two brother-in-laws, David Bower and Steve Craver; and a nephew Joshua Fredrick.

In keeping with Deb’s wishes, there will be no services.

We ask that you plant a plant or spend the day with your family in her memory.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St. Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Hoffman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.