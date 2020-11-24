Williamsport -- Deborah M. Mazurek, 66, of Williamsport, died suddenly Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home.

Born October 22, 1954 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of Dominick and Lillian (Colapietro) Molino. She married Thomas M. Mazurek on September 3, 1994 in Canandaigua, N.Y. and together they shared their love for each other in everything they did.

Deb was a graduate of South Williamsport High School and attended W.A.C.C. She retired from STEP, Inc on November 1, after 18 years as a customer service representative. Deb was a member of First United Methodist Church, where she served as a Stephen Minister and was part of the bell choir. She enjoyed crocheting, crafts, baking cookies, and decorating her home for Christmas.

Surviving in addition to her husband, are a sister Karen A. McLaughlin and a brother Dominick M. Molino. She also leaves behind her cat Whizzer, and many other neighborhood cats that she and Tom cared for. Her cat Jake preceded her in death in October.

A memorial service to honor Deb’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Deb’s name may be made to the Lycoming County S.P.C.A. 2805 Reach Road Williamsport.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

