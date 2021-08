Williamsport -- Deborah M. Mazurek, 66, of Williamsport died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at her home.

A time of visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021 at First United Methodist Church 604 Market St. Williamsport, a memorial service to honor Deb’s life will be held at 11 a.m.

A full obituary and online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.

