Danville -- Deborah J. “Deb” Weber, 55, of Danville passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center.

Born June 3, 1965 in Binghamton, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Harry E., Jr. and Patricia A. (Martin) Fields. On May 13, 1995, she married John D. Weber, and together they celebrated 25 years of marriage.

Deb was a graduate of Susquehanna Valley High School, Conklin, N.Y. She worked for the Federal Bureau of Prisons for 25 years, retiring in 2016 from Lewisburg, where she was a paralegal. She was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Danville.

Deb was the embodiment of strength and love. Her family was the center of her life, and she cherished all the time spent with family and friends. She also enjoyed cooking, maintaining her home, and traveling. Deb especially loved spending time on her patio, sitting by the pond and enjoying a glass of wine. Deb was an avid sports fan, and loved watching and attending sporting events. She also enjoyed going on walks and cycling class at the Danville Area Community Center. She will be greatly missed by so many.

In addition to her husband John, she is survived by her children: Jake D. and Sarah M. Weber, both of Danville; one brother: Mark Fields; two sisters: Linda Monahan and her husband Joseph, and Lori Stanton and her husband Greg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, January 8, 2021 at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 68 Center Street, Danville, with Father Javed Kashif officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Danville.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to the staff and patients of GP4 at Geisinger Medical Center, attn: Beth Lewis, 100 Academy Drive, Danville, PA 17821.

www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com