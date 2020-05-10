Williamsport -- Deborah “Deb” Holmes, 69, passed away on May 1, 2020 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

A daughter of William and Phyllis (Shafer) Holmes, Deb grew up in Williamsport, graduated with both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Penn State University, and eventually returned to spend 37 years teaching and coaching in the athletic department of Lycoming College. Students and sports gave her enjoyment and great memories. [Oh yes…and the Yankees!]

Deb was very active and found comfort in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Williamsport, where she was a church council member participating in outreach and the Family Promise program.

Throughout her life, she was known as a humble, kind and thoughtful person, very loyal to her friends and family. She is survived by her sister, Anne Cronlund, nephews, Scott Ballinger and Josh (Leah) Cronlund, and their daughters Sofia, Ava and Phoebe.

The family would also like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Lycoming College for their wonderful article written for Deb, titled, “Lycoming Athletics Mourns Loss of Deb Holmes”. To read this article, please click here.

At this time, there is no scheduled memorial service. Should you wish to make a donation, please make it in her name to a charity close to your heart.

