Cogan Station, Pa. — Deborah D. “Debbie” (Godfrey) Emig, 76, of Cogan Station passed away on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at Valley View Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was the loving wife of the late Gerald Edward “Butch” Emig.

Born April 3, 1947 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Donnell Godfrey and Betty (Breen) Godfrey-Shearer. Debbie was a graduate of South Williamsport High School, class of 1965. After graduation, On June 18, 1966, she married the love of her life and began creating a home with Gerald “Butch” Emig.

Debbie’s first priority in life was her family. She was accomplished in her career, all while giving and receiving love and support from her husband and family. For a short period of time, she worked as an assistant dental hygienist, but later retired from the medical records department of the Williamsport Hospital after 27 years of dedicated service.

Family was everything to Debbie. She lived to love her husband, daughter, and grandchildren. Her entire existence consisted of giving herself completely to those she cared for most. All of her interests and hobbies involved spending time with her grandchildren, who affectionately called her “Nan.” She enjoyed making gift baskets for their school activities and vacationing with them to Cape May, N.J. and Hilton Head, S.C. When the weather was beautiful, you could find Debbie outside in her garden or dabbling into different arts and crafts.

She was of the Episcopal faith.

Debbie leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Paula Diane Holmes (Patrick L.) of Cogan Station; two grandchildren, Jack T. Holmes and Olivia P. Holmes; her sister, Denise Harrow (Karl); her brother, Donnell Godfrey (Dorothy), and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents and husband, Debbie was also preceded in death by her beloved sister, Kathy Diemer.

A graveside service will be held 2:45 p.m. on Monday June 19, 2023 at Twin Hills Memorial Park, 3332 Lycoming Mall Drive, Muncy, PA 17756.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorials in Debbie’s name to the Susquehanna Health Foundation, c/o Gibson Rehabilitation Center, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

Online condolences may be expressed on Deborah’s memorial page at www.SandersMotuary.com.

