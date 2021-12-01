Hughesville -- Deborah A. Myers, 64, of Hughesville passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born February 9, 1957 in Muncy, she was the daughter of Betty J. (Taylor) Barto, of Hughesville and the late Bruce L. Barto.

On May 10, 1986, she married Edgar W. Myers and they have celebrated 35 years of marriage.

She was a 1975 graduate of Hughesville High School and retired from Kellogg's in Muncy where she had worked over twenty years.

She enjoyed traveling and doing crafts, but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church, rural Hughesville.

Surviving besides her mother, Betty Barto of Hughesville and her husband Edgar Myers, at home, are three sons: Michael Stabley of Picture Rocks, Cody A. Duchman of Hughesville, and Christopher P. Duchman of Seewald, NJ; two daughters: Kelly R. Kopchick of Marionville, and Charity Dimassimo of Montoursville; 20 grandchildren, and a brother, Rodney L. Barto and his wife Tina of Hughesville.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bruce L. Barto who died June 3, 2020.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services held.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests to donate a toy for the Toys for Tots program, which was very close to her heart.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville.

To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.hughesvillefuneralhome.com



