Williamsport, Pa. — Deborah A. McDermott, 68, died peacefully Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home.

Born August 7, 1954 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Bernard and the late Mary (Frye) Steinbacher of Conway, South Carolina.

In July of 1974, Debbie married the love of her life, Michael F. McDermott, who predeceased her in 1992. Debbie was a 1972 graduate of Williamsport High School. A devoted, loving mother and grandmother, she enjoyed reading, especially her bible. The only thing she was more devoted to than her religion was her family. She was a homemaker and enjoyed painting, both in oils and watercolors.

Surviving in addition to her father are three children, Garrett M. McDermott, Michael F. McDermott, Jr., and Elizabeth A. McDermott, all of Williamsport, four grandchildren, Michael C. McDermott, Brandon L. McDermott, Josiah J. Seyler and Jaelyn E. Seyler; siblings Donna Bower (William) of Aaronsburg, and Patrick Steinbacher of Conway, South Carolina.

The family will receive family and friends at Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 10:30 with Rev. David W. Bechtel officiating. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery, where she will be buried next to her husband.

