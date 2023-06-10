Loyalsock Twp., Pa. — Deborah A. "Debra" Wilcox, 71, of Loyalsock and New York City, passed away on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at her residence in Loyalsock.

She was born on May 21, 1952 to the late John H. and Nancy W. (Williams) Wilcox.

Debra graduated from Loyalsock High School class of 1970. She started attending college at Wesley College in Delaware, then continued her education at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York studying retail. Upon completing her education, she began working for Bloomingdale’s in Manhattan as a designer hand bag buyer. Here, Debra got to travel the world going to Milan, Paris, London, and Asia. Debra was always very stylish, fashionable, and well dressed. She loved living in New York City and taking her visitors on tour there. Debra especially loved to take her guests to Bryant Park for the restaurants and Christmas shops during the holiday season. She was a “foodie,” enjoying a great meal at a great restaurant. Her favorite dessert was the coconut cake from the Mulberry Street Café and The Villa’s four-ounce steak filet sandwich and their house dressing. Debra enjoyed shopping, going to wine country, and being an unofficial MSNBC reporter.

After the passing of her first English Springer Spaniel, Laddie, Debra devoted her time and love to her newest fur baby, Beau. Everyone in the city knew Beau, as she took him as many places as she possibly could. Debra hosted a card club two times a week at her home. She was a social butterfly and preferred spending time with her family and friends. She was member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Williamsport. Debra was always supportive, positive, and humble. When invited to a get together, she always brought a homemade dish. Debra always put others before herself. She never wanted to be a burden. She exuded pure love and touched the lives of every person she kept close to her heart.

Debra is survived by a brother, John (Nancy) Willcox of Lewisburg; a nephew, Heath (Lynn) Wilcox of Pennsylvania; a niece, Heather Baker of Florida; four great nieces and nephews; and a goddaughter, Morgan (Leykam) Bienvenue. In addition to her parents, Debra is preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Wilcox.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 10 a.m. - noon on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, 500 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, where the funeral service will take place at noon with Andy Francis officiating. Interment will be in Montoursville Cemetery.

Debra’s family will provide the flowers and suggests that donations be made in Debra’s name to Trinity Episcopal Church at 844 W. Fourth St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

