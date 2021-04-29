Jersey Shore -- Debora D. Demetro, 54, of 315 S. Main St., Jersey Shore, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born in Lock Haven on November 8, 1966 to Dorothy Young.

Debora was employed at Walmart and McDonald’s for a period of time.

Survivors include her husband John, three sons; John Mincer, Christopher Mincer, Donald Mincer and a daughter: Samantha Watkins and step children: Bobbie Mincer and John Demetro and grandchildren Landon Mincer, Gaige, Andre, Kovin, Serenity, Angel, Christopher, Catherine, Norma, Dennis Jr., Isabella, Cynthia, Joshua Jr., Konstance, Merella, Chevelle, Donald IV, Phoenix, Brian, Anastasia, Sky, Joslynn, Jenna, Caden, Mason, Ethan, Wyatt, Zoe, Ethan, Camron, Nate, Koda, Sommer, Shiloh, Gabriella, and Tyrese.

Visitation for Debora Demetro will be held Friday, April, 30, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the funeral home to help defray the funeral expenses.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.