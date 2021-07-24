Williamsport -- Debbie “Pay” Pawlak passed away quietly and peacefully on Wednesday July 21, 2021, at Valley View Rehab and Nursing center, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Debbie was born on September 9, 1956 in Williamsport to Mary A. (Borowski) and Sylvester J. Pawlak.

She graduated from Williamsport Area High School in 1974. She worked at Delta Galil USA, Inc. (formerly Wundies) for 46 years, from 1974 until September 2020. Debbie played softball (catcher) in her younger days. She loved all sports, both playing and watching. Her favorite teams were Philadelphia Phillies and Penn State football. She was an avid bowler, she enjoyed playing corn hole and a good game of cards with her family.

She was a member of the Newberry Independent Club (Polish Club).

Debbie was preceded in death by her parents Mary A. and Sylvester J. Pawlak

Debbie is survived by her siblings Diane Frahn of Muncy; Louis of Loyalsock, Michelene “Micky” (Richard) Best of Duboistown; Robert (Linda) Pawlak of Hughesville; and Timothy (Deborah) Pawlak also of Muncy. Surviving are also several nieces and nephews and great and great- great nieces and nephews.

She was the proud God-Mother to eight. She was blessed with an awesome group of friends and family members.

A memorial service to honor Debbie’s life will be held on Saturday July 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport PA. A Visitation will be held from 9:30 until the time of the service.

The family will provide flowers. However, memorial contributions may be made in Debbie’s Name to Newberry Little League, c/o Dennis Lukowsky, 51 Court Alley, Williamsport PA 17701.

Debbie’s family would like to say thank you to the staff at the Gatehouse and at Valley View for the care provided to Debbie while she was at both facilities. The care and compassion she received from them was excellent.

Online condolences may be made on Debbie’s Memorial page at www.sandersmortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Debbie Pawlak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



