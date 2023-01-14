Williamsport, Pa. — Deanna E. Bassett, 85, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Williamsport North.

Born February 2, 1937, she was a daughter of the late Blaine G. and Dorothy (Chilcote) Waltman. She was preceded in death by her husband S. James Bassett on May 17, 1996.

Deanna was a 1955 graduate of Williamsport Area High School. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Bible Study Fellowship (BSF), and Community Baptist Church. Deanna enjoyed bowling, traveling, and was a wonderful homemaker.

Surviving are her three sons, Robert J. Bassett (Robin) of Carlisle, Timothy J. Bassett (Melanie) of New Bloomfield, and Michael J. Bassett (Carol) of Elkton, MD; a sister, Evelyn Snell of Montoursville; a brother, Franklin Waltman (Margaret) of Cortland, N.Y.; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Deanna was also predeceased by her daughter, Terri Lynn Clement in 2013, and a sister Gail Waltman.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private in Montoursville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Deanna’s name to Community Baptist Church, 1853 PA-87, Montoursville, PA 17754.

Online condolences may be expressed on Deanna’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

