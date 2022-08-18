Lock Haven — Dean William Bottorf, 81, passed away on August 16, 2022 at Haven Place in Lock Haven.

Dean was born in Lock Haven on January 29, 1941. He was the son of Robert Lee and Amy Miller Bottorf.

On April 1, 1962, he married the love of his life and best friend Sandra A. Romanesky. Dean was a 1958 graduate of Lock Haven High School. He is survived by his wife, one son, Dean M. “Rusty” Bottorf, and his wife Jennifer as well as two grandchildren Briana and Trey Bottorf.

Dean was a member of a large family and is also survived by five brothers: Meril of Florida, Richard of Texas, Larry of Lock Haven, Jack of Sallidasburg, and Jim of Lock Haven. Also surviving are three sisters: Roberta Bechdel of Beech Creek, Charlotte Gates of State College, and Jerry Lynn Duck of Lock Haven.

Dean was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Condo, and two brothers, Robert Miller and Dorsey Bottorf.

Dean worked 29 years for Hammermill Paper as a lab technician and electrician and retired as an electrician at Lycoming College. He was a life member of the Elks club and a member of the Castanea social club.

As per Dean’s wishes, there will be no viewing and a private funeral will be held at Dunnstown cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial gifts may be made in his name to the Lock Haven SPCA. Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or at the Yost Gedon Funeral Facebook page.

