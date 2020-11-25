Muncy -- Dean W. May, age 75, of Muncy passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital of Williamsport.

Dean was born April 2, 1945 in Muncy and was the son of the late Harry L. and the late Blanche P. (Snyder) May. He married Carol M. Felix on December 29, 1967 and they shared 52 years of marriage.

Dean was employed at Modecraft of Muncy prior to working for Muncy Homes for over 30 years, retiring in July 2015. Dean loved the outdoors, cutting firewood for his family, working with wood and travel to local craft shows with his wife. Dean was legally blind, however that did not stop him from making the precision cuts needed to make wooden tables, toy boxes, bookshelves and many other items.

He leaves behind his wife: Carol M. (Felix) May of 52 years; three sisters: Doris A. (James) Myers of Hughesville, Shirley I. Charles of Muncy, Mary Lou Breneisen of Hughesville, and a brother: David L. May of Muncy.

In addition to his parents, Dean is predeceased by two brothers; Arthur L., and Alfred "Pete" D. May.

Due to the COVID 19 virus, funeral service will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.