Williamsport -- Dean Merle Thomas passed into the arms of our Lord and Savior on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. He joins his beloved wife, Sara, all of his brothers and sisters and many other close family members.

He is survived by his son, Samuel Thomas (Patt), of Ormond Beach, Fla., and his daughter, Heather Turner (Tom), of Montoursville and their families.

Dean was a cowboy from Montana, an oil man, a Korean War veteran, husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. Yes, we left out a few. He lived a full life caring for and helping others, living out his Christian faith.

He was a charter member at Northway Presbyterian Church, a 32nd degree Mason and 50-year member of the John F. Laedlein Lodge 707, a member of the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County, a member of the Over the Hill Gang for Habitat for Humanity and everybody's favorite free electrician. Every summer, his swimming pool was open and ready for company, if Mom wasn’t teaching classes. He always had time for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other friends and family members.

A graveside service to honor the life of Dean will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, in Wildwood Cemetery.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

