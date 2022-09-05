Lock Haven — Dean Lowell Bair, Jr. of 725 Bressler Street, Lock Haven, formerly of 841 West Fourth Street, Lock Haven, passed away on September 3, 2022.

Dean was born on October 30, 1964 in Lock Haven to the late Dean L. Bair and Thelma Rogers Bair.

Dean attended Keystone Central School District schools. He participated in the Special Olympics program. After that, he attended Crafts Inc., which is now called Clinton County Community Connections. Dean attended St. Luke’s United Church of Christ in his younger years.

Dean enjoyed going camping with his family all summer at Happy Acres Campground. His favorites things to do there were to go swimming and to get rides on the back of a motorbike with a fellow camper.

Dean always looked forward to his birthday with excitement. With it being the day before Halloween, he couldn’t help but make it his favorite holiday. His birthday cake always had a Halloween theme. He loved dressing up in Halloween costumes with masks, capes, wigs, etc. He also had to have his own huge pumpkin every year, as well as other Halloween décor for his room.

Dean enjoyed drawing on paper for hours. He was very excited to get notebooks, crayons, and pens. Dean also enjoyed watching many of the old television shows, such as The Flintstones, The Brady Bunch, Love Boat, and The Munsters.

His favorite television show, however, was Happy Days. He liked dressing up in a white T-shirt and black leather jacket like Fonzie.

Dean loved his family more than anything and was especially close to his mother. Dean is survived by his sisters, Jean (Rick) Kost and Ruth (Timothy) Nyman and his brother, William (Jeanie) Bair.

In addition, Dean is survived by his nieces, Elizabeth Bair and Krista (Joshua) Savani and their children, Penelope and Julian.

He is also survived by two nephews, Matthew Nyman and Ricky Kost. Dean also has two surviving aunts, Romaine Lynch and Betty Geise, as well as several cousins.

Along with his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Bernice Bair and his maternal grandparents, Jack and Helen Rogers. He was also predeceased by his uncles, Melvin Bair, William Kenneth Dietz, James Lynch, and Harold Joseph Geise and his aunt, Geraldine Dietz.

The family would like to thank his cousins, Helen Truax and Cathy Price, and his aunt Betty Geise for helping to care for him. The family is also thankful for Dr. Steven Geise and Dr. Carrie Timko and the staff at the doctors’ offices for the care Dean received from them. In addition, they would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Lock Haven Hospital and Susque View Home Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Friends and family will be received from 9 - 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home with Lay Minister Martha Sykes officiating. Interment will be at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made through the funeral home to the Alzheimer’s Association. Arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 West Main Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.

