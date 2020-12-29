Turbotville -- Dean A. Braucht, 92, formerly of Turbotville, passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.

Born January 23, 1928 in Haines Township, he was the son of the late Thurman A. and Blanch E. (Confer) Braucht. On October 30, 1948 he married the former Mary Catherine Reichelderfer and they celebrated 62 years of marriage until her death on December 11, 2010.

He was a 1946 graduate of East Penn Valley High School and retired from the former Anton Waldman of Hughesville. He was a member of the United Brothers of Carpenters Union #2629.

He was an avid hunter and fly fisherman, enjoyed gardening and woodworking, and loved teasing his family and friends. Dean was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old Western Movies.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Turbotville.

Surviving are two daughters: Sandra J. Brown of Watsontown and Nancy A. Hoffman, and her husband Clifford, of Muncy; four grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.

Preceding him in death besides his wife were four sisters: his twin sister, Jean Kerstetter, Arlene Faust, Miriam and Betty Braucht, and a brother, John Braucht.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family with burial in Twin Hills Memorial Park.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest contribution is his memory be made to Haven to Home Canine Rescue, www.haventohome.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville.