Lock Haven, Pa. — Dawn Adrian Shade Moore, 47, of Lock Haven passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023 at her home.

She was born April 9, 1976 in Lock Haven.

Dawn attended Bald Eagle Nittany High School as well as nursing school.

She was previously employed at Lock Haven Hospital and currently at Kwik Fill, Mill Hall.

Dawn was a member of SVBT, Susquehanna Valley Big Twins Motorcycle Club.

Surviving are her mother, Cindy Shade (David) Dorman of Lock Haven; father, Albert Bower of Avis; sisters: Toni Yearick, Amber Doman, Lisa (Mike) Stover, and Barb, Crystal, Danielle and Theressa Dorman; brothers: Kerry Brungard (Jauzline), Albert Bower, Jr. and Allen Bower; aunts: Kristina Orwig, Terri Hall, and Jackie Russell; and nieces and nephews: Abryonah Yearick, Trevon and Benjamin Riley, Purity Savage, and Elijah Dorman.

A Celebration of Life is being planned and will be announced upon completion.

Memorial contributions in Dawn’s name may be made to Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington, PA 17745 to assist with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

