Swissdale -- David W. Leitch, 63, of Swissdale, born on March 10, 1957, the son of the late Alton Leitch and Thelma Quiggle Hague, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

He was a graduate of Lock Haven High School and worked at American Color and Chemical, Techno Craft, First Quality and Superior Plus before starting his own plumbing and heating business three years ago.

David is survived by his brother; Richard Leitch Sr., two sister-in-laws Tracy and Jean Leitch, his fur babies Angie, TJ, and Dixie. Eight nephews; Richard Jr., Robert, Thomas Jr., Tory, Terry Leitch, Dale Jr., Joseph, Jeff Walker and a niece; Tasha Leitch.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his brother Thomas Sr. and his sister Twila Baney.

Family and friends will be received in the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St., Lock Haven on Monday evening, February 15 from 6 to 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David’s name can be made to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Road, Lock Haven, PA 17745

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.