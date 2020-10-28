Montgomery -- David W. Hester, 70, of Montgomery died Saturday, October 24, 2020 as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Born September 1, 1950 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Harold F. and Arlene M. (Sones) Hester.

David was a 1970 graduate of Warrior Run High School.

He worked at Brodart for many years, beginning his career in Montgomery and retiring from the plant in McElhattan.

David enjoyed driving and eating at different restaurants. He was fond of Civil War history and loved visiting Gettysburg.

Surviving are a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Judy Hester, of Hughesville; a sister and brother-in-law, Judy and John Hoffman, of Watsontown; six nieces and nephews, Jody Gates, Edward Hoffman, Wendy Wood, Kipton Hoffman, Shannon Pyles and Kristen Brouse; and 14 great nieces and great nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon on Friday, October 30 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at noon. For everyone’s safety we ask that all attendees adhere to social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.

Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

