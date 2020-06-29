Muncy -- David Wayne Applegate, 53, of Muncy and formerly of Sonestown died Monday, June 22, 2020 at UPMC Muncy.

Born October 20, 1966 in Williamsport, he was a son of Wayne Lundy and Donna Applegate.

David loved sports and was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan. He and his sister were also huge Def Leppard fans. David was a Donald Trump supporter who enjoyed watching FOX News and keeping up with current events from the Sun-Gazette and Sullivan Review. During his free time he loved watching Jeopardy and spending time with his family and friends.

Surviving in addition to his mother and father are two sons, Eric Wayne Applegate of Towanda and Aaron Applegate of Hughesville; a sister, Tammy J. Applegate of Muncy; three uncles, Charles Applegate of Oval, Thomas Applegate of Williamsport, and Donald Applegate of Montgomery; and three grandchildren.

David was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Charles and Lois Applegate; and two uncles, Ronald and James Applegate.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

