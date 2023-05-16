Cogan Station, Pa. — David S. Rymshaw, 47, of Lancaster died unexpectedly Friday, May 12, 2023.

Born October 9, 1975 in Reading, Pa., he was a son of Kathy (Deuel) Yaw Morehart and her husband, Keith of Williamsport and Robert D. Rymshaw, Jr. and his wife, Debbie of Gananoque, Ontario.

He was a 1994 graduate of Williamsport High School and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Dave worked as a maintenance mechanic at Pepperidge Farm for many years.

He enjoyed fixing, making, and shooting guns. Dave also had a deep appreciation for the Viking culture, which he enjoyed learning about and discussing with others. He was an avid gamer, with a particular fondness for video games. Dave had a special place in his heart for animals, particularly his beloved kitties.

Dave was naturally artistic which allowed him to capture the essence of a subject in his artwork through drawings or express his thoughts and emotions through poetry. He was a gifted writer and talented guitarist.

He also enjoyed participating in drunken karaoke. One of his most endearing qualities was his frequent and enthusiastic use of the F word. His colorful language was a reflection of his larger-than-life personality.

Surviving in addition to his parents, are three sons, Lokey G. Rymshaw (Breonna) of Montoursville, Bram D. Rymshaw (Mika) of Manheim, and Alexander J. Rymshaw of Columbia; three grandchildren, Jakobi, Rowan, and Inanna Rymshaw; three sisters, Stephanie Andrus (Arthur) of Williamsport, Melissa McHugh (Sean) of Pittsville, Maryland, and Muriel Dunkle of Harrisburg; two brothers, Michael Rymshaw (Maggie) of Cary, N.C. and Daniel Rymshaw of Reading; his significant other, Carrie Bronson; paternal grandparents, Robert Rymshaw, Sr. and Darlene Davidson of Reading; the mother of his son, Laura Rymshaw; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral service to honor David’s life will be held 3 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street, Williamsport. A viewing will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at Sanders.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in David’s name may be made to Lycoming County Helping Our Veterans, 29 Lehman Drive, Cogan Station, PA 17728.

Online condolences may be made on David’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

