Muncy — David R. Shuman, 60, of Muncy died peacefully Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Embassy of Loyalsock.

Born April 8, 1962 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Ray C. and Nancy J. (Saunders) Shuman.

David was a 1980 graduate of South Williamsport High School and received a bachelor’s degree in business management from Penn College. He had worked at Shop-Vac for 15 years. Dave loved all music, playing the piano, singing, and performing at open mic nights at the Sons of Italy. He enjoyed golf, riding his bicycle, and being around his friends. David was a fun-loving person and was always a joy to be around because of his happy go lucky personality.

Surviving are a daughter Gabrielle N. Marchese (Matthew) of Muncy, step-son Derek Hart, five grandchildren Maylee, Oliver, and Milo Marchese, and Gavin and Eli Hart, a sister Ann Marie Kahler (Bill) of Muncy, two brothers Ray Shuman, Jr. of Williamsport, Michael A. Shuman (Jackie) of South Williamsport, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by the mother of his daughter, April Hart.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor David’s life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday August 25, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church 800 West Central Ave. South Williamsport. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Muncy. A time of visitation will be held from 10:15 - 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Church.

Memorial contributions in David’s name may be made to United Leukodystrophy Foundation 224 N. Second St. Suite 2 Dekalb, IL 60115 or online at ULF.org.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

