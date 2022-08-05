Cogan Station — David Peter Duncan (Dave Peter), 61, of Cogan Station passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Williamsport Hospital with his brother, Tim, and dear friends by his side.

He was born April 12, 1961 in Williamsport – the first son of Arthur & Nancy Duncan.

Who was David? David evolved, as we all do, over the years. In his younger years David enjoyed riding his 2-wheel bike without training wheels, driving a motor boat, playing the organ, driving the tractor to cut the grass, swimming, horseback riding, and bowling. David enjoyed vacations that included hard core camping with his relatives, traveling across the country several times, as well as dipping his toes in the sands of Cape Cod. Look out for Jaws!

David was an avid fan of drama - his favorite characters included Batman, The Fonz, and Matt Dillon of Gunsmoke. President Bush also made the list. David’s favorite movies and TV shows included anything Batman, Gunsmoke, Jaws, King Kong, Happy Days, Hee Haw, and Emergency.

David has his names for each of us. Tim was always Tim; Claudia & Jacob were “CJ;” Nancy was “daughter;” Maddie was “Maddie good girl;” “Rachel, Becca, you nuts;” and “where’s Joe?” If you teased David, he would call you an “old goat.” We, in kind, would call him “King Tut.”

David always wanted a party at his house and wanted everyone to come even if you only just met him. “You Flip! You ready?? Big party my house – You come?” Of course, “Tim good cook” – the menu would include “hotdogs & BBQ.” If you wanted to join David for dinner on Saturday night you would also be enjoying another serving of Hotdogs & beans. David did diversify his menu to include homemade applesauce, “toasted cheese, roast beef” – all of which were “delicious…don’t believe me, ask the dishes.”

If you were to challenge David, he would often times retort with “Me tough” or “me fine.” David was always fine – even on his last day he still said “me fine.” I wish we all had his grace.

David was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He had also been employed by Hope Enterprises for a number of years.

Surviving are his brother Timothy Duncan and his wife Claudia and son Jacob of Cogan Station; his sister Nancy Barnes and her husband, Joe, and two daughters Rachel and Rebecca all from North Andover, Massachusetts. And of course, his “wife” Gina of North Carolina, as well as his beloved dog Maddie.

David was predeceased by his selfless and loving parents, Arthur and Nancy (Gilks) Duncan.

Along his journey, David had the very best caregivers we could ask for. Thank you for your kindness & compassion. Your energy helped David to smile and laugh each day. That is irreplaceable and so deeply appreciated by the family.

The family will have a small private burial in New Jersey at the Hillside Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life in Cogan Station in early September – TBD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be made on David’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

