Mill Hall, Pa. — David O. Myers, 60, of Mill Hall passed away Sunday, August 20, 2023 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born April 2, 1963 in Germany, he was a son of the late Clair Gordon and Sara J. Myers.

David was a 1981 graduate of Bald Eagle Nittany High School and a 1985 graduate of West Point Academy.

He proudly served in the United States Army.

In 2020, David moved back to his hometown to begin building his new life with his girlfriend, Beth Moore, as well as her son, Ryan, and granddaughter, Sophia.

Additionally, he is survived by his brother, Andrew Myers and sons, Christopher and Andrew D. Myers.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington.

