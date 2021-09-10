Jersey Shore -- David Neil Lehman passed away at home on September 7, 2021.

He was born December 25, 1959 in Jersey Shore and was the son of Neil H. and Amy A. (Gettys) Lehman of Jersey Shore. He graduated from Jersey Shore High School in the Class of 1977.

He was employed by Gruenberg Oven Company, Thermal Products Solutions and the Tiadaghton Valley Municipal Authority. He was a life-long Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed playing cards with his fellow employees.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by sons: Matthew of Hixson, Tennessee and Ian (Victoria) of Jersey Shore, brother; Douglas (Jamie) of West Palm Beach, Florida, and his grandchildren whom he greatly enjoyed; Cameron, Evan and Abel of Jersey Shore. He was preceded in death by grandparents; Ralph and Esta Lehman and Paul and Margaret Gettys.

A visitation was held on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at the Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, 1002 Allegheny St., Jersey Shore.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 with Pastor Larry Siikanen officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Jersey Shore VFW.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of David Lehman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



