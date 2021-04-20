Williamsport -- David M. Solomon, 57, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 18, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport surrounded by family.

Surviving is his loving wife, Catherine G. (Eiswerth) Solomon and his daughter, Sonya M. Solomon (Wade Spencer) of Wellsboro

Born September 4, 1963 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Carol J. (Bloom) Kepler and David H. Solomon (Sue) of Montgomery.

Dave proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was employed at Twin Oaks Nursery and most recently worked for Eaton Corp. Dave loved life and lived it to the fullest. He could light up a room with his larger than life personality, was always ready to tell a story and share a corny joke. Dave lived life fast, loud and wild and could often be found playing the drums and jamming to rock and roll music having a good time. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who would help anyone in need and truly adored his wife and daughter.

Surviving in addition to his wife, daughter and father are; three siblings, Debbie Shearer (Donald), James “Jig” Solomon, and Tammy Thomas (Chris); an aunt Sandy Livermore (Larry); several nieces, nephews, extended family members and his beloved cat Anikin.

A visitation to honor the life of Dave will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 22 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St. Williamsport.

