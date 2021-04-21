Williamsport -- David M. Fisher, 76, of Williamsport passed away Friday, April 16, 2021 at Manor Care North.

Born February 26, 1945 in Elmira, N.Y., he was the son of the late Herbert and Carmen E. (Rauch) Fisher.

He was a 1963 graduate of Williamsport High School and had worked at GTE Sylvania and Shop Vac. He loved gardening and enjoyed flowers.

Surviving are three sisters: Sharon Cress and Carol George, both of Hughesville, and Tina Janosa in Florida; a brother, Herbert Fisher of Kresgeville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to your local SPCA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Hughesville Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 5069 Route 220 Highway, Hughesville.