Lock Haven -- David Lee Riggle, 52, of Lock Haven passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

He was born in Williamsport on September 16, 1967 to the late Dorothy Hoffman.

David worked for Camerer Farms for 25 years. He was also employed with Doeblers, Watsontown Trucking and was the Piatt Township supervisor. David was an avid outdoorsman, loving to hunt and fish. He had an interest in guns, ammo and reloading. He was an umpire for Little League baseball and softball. David was a Jersey Shore Pop Warner football coach as well. He liked to play bingo and spend time with his family at get togethers. He loved his dog and best friend, Harley.

Davis is survived by two stepsons, Seth Showers (Sacha), Jersey Shore and James Dailey, Jr., Jersey Shore; a stepdaughter, Shenandoah Hill, Lock Haven; five grandchildren; four brothers, John Hoffman, McElhattan, Teddy Hoffman, Jersey Shore, George Hoffman, Jersey Shore, and Hayes Rishel, Avis; four sisters, Lynn Hoffman, Avis, Tammy Puzak, Jersey Shore, Nancy Horn, Beech Creek, and Billy Jo Fenstermacher, Jersey Shore; 27 nieces and nephews, numerous great nieces and nephews and his significant other, Roxanne Riggle.

In addition to his mother, David is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Doris (Spong) Hoffman, a sister, Stephanie Younkin-Hall and a niece, Samantha Winchester.

A family viewing will be held on Friday, May 8, from 3-5 p.m. at Tributes of Life Crematory, 1000 Hill Alley, Jersey Shore. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

