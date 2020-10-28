Jersey Shore -- David L. Wright, 57, of Jersey Shore passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at his home.

Born June 30, 1963 in Jersey Shore, he was son to the late Harold G. Wright and Willavene Boring.

David was a graduate of Jersey Shore High School and honorably served his country in the United States Army. He was employed by Woolrich for many years in the card room, moved to California in 1989 where he worked at Carol Cable, then for Cromealloy in Los Angeles. While in California he attended college at Ceritos California for Injection Molding and Welding, attended Antelope Valley College where he received his diploma in HVAC, and also received a degree in Medical Coding and Billing. After moving back to Pennsylvania in 2004, he started working at Penn Live.

He enjoyed taking walks at the beach and parks, hunting, fishing, swimming with his brother and sister in law, and especially loved being with his family, visiting his nieces and nephew, and family gatherings on holidays. He was most recently employed by Stone Containers and was a member of the Jersey Shore Assembly of God in Antes Fort.

Surviving is his brother, Jeffrey G. (Sylvia) Wright of Linden and Douglas A. (Melody) Wright of Lock Haven; a sister, Cynthia K. (Scott) Wright of Eastvale, California; nieces and a nephew; and his step mother, Mable Wright, of Avis.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, 2020 at the Jersey Shore Assembly of God, 172 Antes Fort Main St., Jersey Shore. A time of visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Following the service, full military honors will be conducted by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard. The Rev. David Bremigen will officiate.

He will be laid to rest in the Bloomington Cemetery in Curwensville, Pa.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, Jersey Shore.

