Muncy -- David L. “Worm” Reese, 66, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born December 20, 1955 in Muncy, he was the son of the late Harold L. and Florence D. (Little) Reese. David married Betty L. Zarr on January 16, 1982, and shared 39 years of marriage.

David was formally employed at Construction Specialties of Muncy, and retired in 2018 after over 40 years of service.

David enjoyed the outdoors, and loved to hunt, fish, camp, and travel. He treasured the time he spent with his grandchildren and his friends.

He is survived by his wife, Betty L. (Zarr) Reese; a son, Coy A. (Chelsea) Reese of Lairdsville; a sister, Sharon E. Woods of Saint Cloud, Fla.; two granddaughters, Emily, and Madelynn Reese; and three step-grandchildren, Jacob, Sophia, and Logan.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

