South Williamsport -- David L. Steinbacher, 81, of South Williamsport passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born March 30, 1940 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Alfred and M. Kathleen (Steinbacher) Steinbacher.

David was a 1958 graduate of South Williamsport High School and was a Navy Veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for over 35 years at PP&L before retirement. Dave was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church. He loved everything about being outdoors and in nature, skiing, canoeing, white water rafting, fishing, camping, and riding his motorcycle whenever he could. He enjoyed all music, especially Jazz and Blues, and he loved traveling with his wife Kathleen to many state parks and overseas.

Surviving is his loving wife, Kathleen M. (Eakin) Steinbacher - together they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage on August 28, 2021; three sons Michael Steinbacher (Brittany) of South Williamsport, Patrick Steinbacher of Williamsport, and Seth Steinbacher (Alison) of Oreland, six grandchildren, brother Thomas Steinbacher (Dawn) of Williamsport, sister Linda Crouse (Ed) of Duboistown, and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to honor the life of David will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15 at Wildwood Cemetery, 91 Wildwood Blvd Williamsport, with military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County.

