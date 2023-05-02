Jersey Shore, Pa. — David L. Mitchell, 82, of Jersey Shore passed away on Friday, April 14, 2023 at WeCare at Loyalsock.

He was born in Jersey Shore on June 14, 1940, a son of the late George and Daisy (Greenwood) Mitchell.

David attended Jersey Shore Senior High School. He served his country in the United States Army, then met and married the love of his life, Martha J. Cranmer, on November 4, 1967. They shared 51 wonderful years together until her passing on Dec. 1, 2018.

He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Jersey Shore. David’s career began in the late 1960s and continued until 1986 as the local Charles Chips delivery and salesman. In his later years, he worked as a painter for both Cohick’s and Wheary. David was an avid bowler and liked to go to yard sales. He enjoyed listening to the Pennsylvania Polka. David was proud to be a grandfather and loved his grandchildren very much.

David is survived by a son, Scott (Molly) Mitchell of Avis; a daughter, Susan (Jeff) Lundy of Jersey Shore; seven grandchildren, Zack (Erica) Lundy, Amanda (James) Raborn, Dylan (Abby) Lundy, Cheyenne, Andrew, Ellanor and Abigail Mitchell; six great grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Mitchell-McClintic of Lock Haven; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Martha, David is preceded in death by five siblings.

A memorial service for David will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at St. John Lutheran Church, 229 Broad Street, Jersey Shore, with Pastor Kerry Aucker officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 3 p.m. Sunday until the time of the service at St. John Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in David’s name to St. John Lutheran Church at 229 Broad St., Jersey Shore, PA 17740.

Arrangements were entrusted to Rearick-Carpenter Funeral Home. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.rearickcarpetner.com.

