Williamsport -- David L. Gilbert Sr., 70, of Williamsport passed away Monday, April 19, 2021 at his home.

Born October 30, 1950 in Williamsport, he was a son of William “Bill” and Helen (Graham) Gilbert.

Dave was a 1968 graduate of Williamsport High School. He worked at various local restaurants and then Stroehmann’s Bakery for 13 years until retirement. He was an amazing cook and baker. Dave enjoyed knitting hats for infants and donated them to the hospital. He was actively involved in the Edwin Street high rise community and will be missed by the many friends he made there, especially his “lady friends.”

Surviving are two sons, David Gilbert (Amy) of Williamsport and James Gilbert (Julie) of Loyalsock; 5 grandchildren, Hannah, Benjamin, Jael, Jaxon, and Jaelyn; a sister-in-law, June Miller and her family of Williamsport; his lifelong friend, John Cupp; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen S. Gilbert and his siblings, William Miller, Robert Gilbert, Donna McMahon, and Margaret Confer.

A memorial gathering to honor Dave’s life will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at the Loyalsock Township Firehall, 715 Northway Road, Williamsport.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com