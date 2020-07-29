Williamsport -- David L. Fortin, Sr., 77, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly Sunday July 26, 2020, at UPMC Susquehanna.

Born June 1, 1943 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Jack H. and Doris M. (Keller) Fortin.

He was a 1961 graduate of South Williamsport High School where he excelled as a wrestler and football player. Dave went on to earn a degree in Secondary Education concentrating in Biology from Lycoming College in 1965. During his freshman year of college Dave became the first freshman MAC wrestling champion of the 177 lb. weight class. He was a member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.

Following his college graduation Mr. Fortin began his teaching career at Montoursville High School in 1965 and retired in 2001. Dave was the head wrestling coach at Montoursville High School from 1966 to 1979 and Assistant Coach from 1994 to 1996, leading his teams to many championships and was coach to four state champions. Dave was an assistant at Lycoming College where he coached under Budd Whitehill and also coached his sons at South Williamsport High School for three years. Coach Fortin was instrumental in the creation of the Budd Whitehill Wrestling Endowment Fund and was a huge champion for the fund, which inspired significant support of the wrestling program at Lycoming College.

Coach Fortin was inducted to the West Branch Sports Hall of Fame and in 1984 as a member of the District IV Wrestling Hall of Fame.

In his spare time Dave enjoyed being outdoors with his friends and family and hunting at the Mounties Rest Huntin’ Club in Hublersburg, where he was a founding member. Dave was a gardening and canning enthusiast and self-proclaimed ‘World’s Best Applesauce Maker.’

A true competitor, Dave enjoyed playing cards, especially set back and Texas Hold 'Em. Hosting the Annual Potato Diggin’ Championship for his grandchildren will certainly be a fond memory as he was a Pop Pop through and through. His larger than life personality and ability to crack jokes and make sarcastic remarks, making the whole room laugh will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his children, Kristen A. Fortin and daughter Kayla, of Williamsport, David L. Fortin, Jr., wife Michelle and daughters, Lily and Rowan, of Montoursville, Patrick Fortin his wife Patrice and children, Kate, Cole, Libby, and Grace, of Hughesville, and Michael Fortin, of Tunkhannock and children, Elle and Alex and their mother, Carrie of Loyalsock; his companion, Eve Hilsher; siblings, Charles E. Fortin (Judy), of South Williamsport, Jack H. Fortin, Jr. (Marie), of Camp Hill, and Carol Stroble (Jim), of Kent Ohio; and many loved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Kay E. Fortin and former spouse, Jean F. Fortin.

A viewing will be held 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond Street Williamsport where proper social distancing and wearing a mask are encouraged, and a wrestling singlet is optional. Upon arrival on Thursday, please follow the instructions of the funeral home staff when entering the building.

Funeral and graveside services will be held privately for the family. A public celebration of Dave’s life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the Budd Whitehill Wrestling Endowment at Lycoming College, 1 College Place Williamsport, PA 17701 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.

Online condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com under Dave’s memorial page, where his recorded services will be posted for viewing once available. Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.