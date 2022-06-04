Williamsport — David L. "Dave" Weaver, 68, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Surviving is his loving wife of 22 years, Christine M. (Kriner) Weaver.

Born Dec. 26, 1953 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Lawrence R. Weaver, Jr. and Jean O. (Cochran) Weaver.

Dave graduated from the Williamsport Area High School. He was employed in the maintenance department at Stone Containers for 34 years and later worked for Flagger Force before his retirement.

Dave was a member of Trinity Gospel Church and was involved with the former Williamsport Civil Defense and Williamsport Emergency Management Agency. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, camping, hunting, and fishing. Most of all his favorite hobby was tinkering.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons David L. Weaver, Jr. of Bloomsburg and Chad E. Weaver (Kristen) of Williamsport; two brothers Allan R. "Butch" Weaver (Deb) of Williamsport and Lawrence R. Weaver, III (Becky) of Cogan Station; two sisters Barbara E. Weaver of Williamsport and Margaret L. Buck of Roaring Branch; his dog Coco; and two cats Sadie and Chloe.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Jesse L. Weaver and a sister Patricia J. Gee.

A funeral service to honor the life of Dave will be held at noon Thursday, June 9 at Trinity Gospel Church 1010 Elmira St, Williamsport with Pastor Joel E. Henderson officiating. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at Trinity Gospel Church.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the American Heart Association PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of David Weaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

