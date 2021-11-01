Hughesville -- David L. ”Dave” Balliet, 68, of Hughesville died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family.

Born March 29, 1953 in Muncy, he was a son of the late Donald and Joanne (Felix) Balliet. On July 12, 2008, he married the former Carol Lupold, who survives. Together they celebrated 13 years of marriage.

Dave attended Muncy schools. He worked at the former Schnadig Corp., Montoursville for 40 years. After retirement, Dave worked for Target in Muncy.

He was a former member of the Pleasant View Wesleyan Church and a current member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Pennsdale. Dave was a life member of the Muncy Area Volunteer Fire Company, where he served as the former president and most recently as fire police captain and trustee. He was a past member of the Local Forest Fire Crew in Lycoming County, a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Muncy, the Edward J. Smith Post 3428 VFW, Muncy and the Flying Eagles Color Guard.

Dave loved NASCAR, watching old western movies, camping and going to the beach.

Surviving in addition to his wife are a son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Heather Balliet, of Picture Rocks; two step sons and a step daughter-in-law, Michael and Michelle Shannon, of Hughesville and Don Shannon, Jr., of Sunbury; three brothers and one sister-in-law, Daniel and Donald Balliet and Ronald and Margaret Balliet, all of Muncy; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Jim Michael, of Muncy, Angela and Richard Shaylor, of Montoursville and Sheri and Jim Shoemaker, of Venice, Florida; his mother-in-law, Lucille Lupold, of Muncy; two grandchildren, Abby and Noah Balliet; three step grandchildren, Devon Shannon, Michaella Barto and Edith LeFever; and four step great-grandchildren, Brynn and Lucas Barto and Henry and Emmett LeFever.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his first wife, Gail Sullivan Balliet; his second wife, Rosemary Hurter Balliet; sister, Lisa Joanne Balliet; and a step great-grandson, Jack Barto.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 6 in the Muncy Cemetery, 204 E. Penn St., Muncy, with his minister, Pastor Richard DeMarte, officiating. His service to the community will also be honored by the Muncy Volunteer Fire Company.

The family will provide the flowers and suggests memorial contributions in his name be made to the Muncy Volunteer Fire Company, 35 S. Main St., Muncy, PA 17756.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

