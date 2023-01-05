Williamsport, Pa. — David L. "Bud" Brennan, 83, of Williamsport passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Donna L. Brennan, in 2015.

Born Oct. 1, 1939 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Burtin L. and Lois A. (Douty) Brennan.

Bud attended Williamsport School District and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a driver for UPS for 43 years, and on the side he was the owner of Brennan’s Upholstery Shop.

Bud was a member of the John F. Laedlein Lodge No. 707, Young Men’s Republican Club, Harmonia Club, Zafar Grotto Rafaz Club, and a life member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon. He enjoyed camping, especially at Little Pine Creek, upholstering, and going out to dinner weekly with friends on Friday and Saturday nights.

Surviving are his three sons, Douglas L. Brennan, of Williamsport, Dwayne L. Brennan (Lori), of Ridgeley, W. Va., and Dennis L. Brennan (Cindy) of Proctor; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother Michael Brennan (Jackie), of Williamsport; sister-in-law, Susan Brennan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis "Doc" Brennan.

A funeral service to honor the life of Bud will be held 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made on David’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

