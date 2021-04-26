Williamsport -- David L. Bartraw, 79, of Williamsport passed away Friday, April 23, 2021 at home.

Born May 19, 1941 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Alfred, Sr. and Catherine F. (Cardelli) Bartraw.

Dave was a 1959 graduate of Williamsport High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Air Force. He was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for 34 years as a Carrier and retired as a Postmaster. During retirement he spent his days working at the Loyalsock bus garage.

Dave was a member of Pine Street United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. A talented musician, Dave had a remarkable tenor voice. He sang with the Spring Street Four and the Barbershop Quartet as well as the Bloomsburg and Lewisburg chorus groups. Singing was an absolute favorite pastime of Dave’s where he met many friends over the course of the years.

Dave was part of the Williamsport Softball Boosters Association and took great pride in the field becoming Elm Park. He loved taking car rides around Newberry and Duboistown to check out his old neighborhoods. Dave cherished time with his family and especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in their activities. He was blessed with wonderful neighbors, Tom, Ned, and others whom he was truly thankful for.

Surviving are three children, Marlene, Damon and Tony Bartraw; six step children, Debra McCluskey, Rick Oeler (Shelly), Christine Lendvay (John), Michael Oeler (Terri), Mark Oeler (Shari) and Tina Rook (Dalton); one granddaughter, Alannah; 19 step grandchildren; several step great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family members.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife Virginia A. Oeler-Bartraw in 2018, and a brother, Alfred Bartraw, Jr.

A graveside service to honor the life Dave will be held 1:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29 at Montoursville Cemetery. Please adhere to mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the West Branch Chorus c/o Bill Mackey, 216 North 9th Street, Sunbury PA, 17801.

Online condolences and a recording of Dave’s graveside service can be found under his memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.