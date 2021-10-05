Avis -- David I. Kuehl, 91, of Avis, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Salem Hill Haven in Spring Mills.

Born June 13, 1930 in San Diego, California, he was the son to the late Charles & Helen Kuehl. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mae Peal Hawkins-Kuehl on October 25, 2020 and sister Margaret Herron.

David honorably served his country in the United States Navy, following an honorable discharge he continued to work for the Navy as a model ship builder until he retired and moved to Avis. He was an accomplished musician on the Trumpet. He drove the handicap bus for the local school system after retiring. He was a proud Korean War Veteran, and a member of the Labelle Vallee Lodge 232 F&AM in Jersey Shore for many years.

He is survived by his children Robert Kueh (wife Becky), Lee Kuehl (wife Theresa) , Susan Kuehl Bickel, Kathy Osborne (husband Tony), Michael Kuehl (wife Lori), stepchildren Fred Hawkins (wife Patsy), Sandra Hawkins & Debra Hawkins. He has 16 Grandchildren, and 24 Greatgrandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Frederick B. Welker Funeral Home, 125 N. Main St., Jersey Shore. A Masonic service will be held at 10:50 a.m., prior to the funeral service. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at Welker Funeral Home. The Rev. Dr. Kerry Aucker will officiate. He will be laid to rest next to his wife in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, with full military honors conducted by the Jersey Shore Honor Guard.

A luncheon will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 229 S Broad Street, Jersey Shore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Service and Therapy Animals of Rockbridge (STAR) at starinc.net.

