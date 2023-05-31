Williamsport, Pa. — David H. "Red" Keller, 54, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at his home.

Red was a devoted husband to his high school sweetheart and wife of 15 years, Melissa A. (Demarest) Keller. They shared a remarkable 35 years together, building a beautiful life and family.

Born on Oct. 10, 1968 in Williamsport, he was the son of Jane and David Yeagle, of Williamsport.

Red's dedication to his work was evident in his 20-year employment in construction at Turn Key, and more recently, his employment with the Local Union 1180.

Outside of work, Red was an active member of the Polish Club and VFW Post #7863, Duboistown. His passion for cooking and baking was well-known among family and friends, with his famous lasagna being a particular favorite at gatherings. Red's love for landscaping and gardening was apparent in the beautiful outdoor spaces he created at his home.

An avid Minnesota Vikings fan, Red's enthusiasm for the team was infectious, and he loved sharing his excitement with fellow fans. He had a great sense of humor, and loved telling jokes and stories which brought laughter and joy to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him. Above all, Red's greatest love was his family. He cherished every moment spent with them, especially his grandson, Elias, who was the apple of his eye.

In addition to his wife and parents, Red is survived by his son, Niklas D. Keller; his daughter, Megan L. Keller; beloved grandson, Elias Keller; a brother, William Keller Sr. (Julie); sister, Ann Keller; as well as many cherished nieces and nephews.

A funeral service to honor the life of David will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 2, at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. until time of service at Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made in Red’s name to the VFW Post #7863 150 Shaffer St., DuBoistown, PA 17702.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on Red’s memorial page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

