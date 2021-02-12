obit candle 6 new size.jpg

Williamsport -- David F. Shink, 83, of Williamsport passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no services

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.

