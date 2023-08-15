Montoursville, Pa. — David Eugene Erdley, 79, of Montoursville died Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Williamsport South Nursing Center.

He was born March 6, 1944 in Lewisburg, a son of the late Clarence and Mary (Griffith) Erdley. On April 27, 1968, he married the former Yvonne Hartman, who survives. Together they celebrated 55 years of marriage.

David was a graduate of Lewisburg High School and the Williamsport Technical School before serving honorably in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He later worked as a commercial truck driver for Frito-Lay, where he retired.

David was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Montoursville, and the Lewisburg Charity Lodge #144 F&AM.

He enjoyed all things outside, including yard work. He was family oriented and enjoyed quality time with them. David was humorous and joyful to be around. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching games with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters, Nicole Erdley, of Watsontown, Renee Eakin and her husband Todd, of Lincoln University, and Yvette Erdley and her significant other Benjamin Gough, Jr., of Montoursville; one sister-in-law, Mim; six grandchildren, Diana, Brenna, Jacob, Joshua, Tyler, and Sophia; and one great grandson, Jackson.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers and one sister-in-law, Harold Erdley and Larry and Karen Erdley; one sister and brother-in-law, Janet and Harold Herman; and one grandson, Alexander.

Friends will be received from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, August 26 at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown where a Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Brokaw officiating.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to UPMC Susquehanna Homecare and Hospice (make checks payable to Susquehanna Health Foundation and mail to 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701), or to a local animal rescue organization.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

