Duboistown -- David E. Wright, 78, of Duboistown passed away Friday, February 5, 2021, surrounded by family.

Dave was born July 15, 1942, in Williamsport.

He was an avid fisherman who also enjoyed hunting, watching football, learning about his Native American heritage, playing cards with friends, and building or creating with his bare hands. Dave was the most happy when he was able to spend time with his beloved wife and the beautifully blessed family they had created.

Preceding him in death are his son, David F. (JoAnn) Wright; brothers, Frederick and Frank Wright; and his parents, Carl and Frances (Soule) Wright.

Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Peggy (Stump) Wright; brother, Richard Wright; daughters, Barbara (Dave) Summers, Patricia (Duane) Keefer, and Melissa (Brian) Huff; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

At any given time, Dave was a rock for those who needed him. Never one to complain, he humbly spent most of his life with his nose to the grindstone. To know him was to know his superpowers were his work ethic and dependability. Always one to lead by example, Dave taught his children and those around him, to value hard work, respect, and family. Often going unnoticed by his family and friends, Dave would carry out God’s work by completing jobs for those who couldn’t afford to pay him adequately, or at all. Dave’s diamond in the rough character was one for the history books and he will undoubtedly live on with high regard in the hearts of many who watched him as he led a life of service, strength, humility, and love.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021 at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. We ask that you please wear a face covering and remain in your car upon arrival for the visitation until a funeral attendant escorts you into the building as we comply with COVID-19 regulations.

A joint celebration of life will be held outdoors this spring for both Dave and his son. The time, date, and location are to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave's name to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com